We
made a selection of 37 remarkable articles in
8 countries in April 2012: Canada, France, Ireland,
India, Italy, South Africa, UK, USA.
Canada:
Ontario bus drivers want employee ownership
before privatization.
France:
New employee share plans for Schneider Electric.
France Telecom: Employee shareholders want dividends
to be reduced. Business transfers to employees
are multiplying, especially through workers'
cooperatives. Annual survey 2011: Employee share
ownership and employee savings reach record
levels in France despite the financial crisis.
Ireland:
Since Eircom was first privatised in 1999 it
has changed hands no fewer than five times and
current shareholders, STT of Singapore and the
employee share ownership trust, are wiped out.
India:
ESOPs are still in the hands of top rung in
Corporate India, giving out employee stock options
to less than 10% of employees.
Italy:
New call for employee share ownership to be
promoted in Italy as a condition for better
corporate governance.
South
Africa: Siemens launches new employee share
ownership trust.
UK:
A new Government initiative is set to boost
employee share ownership. Stewart-Buchanan group
has become an employee owned business in a
move that safeguards 150 jobs. Ending the state
monopoly over public services. The Coalition
government is giving public sector workers real
control over the services they provide.
USA:
Some new Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP)
owned companies in April.
Notre
sélection propose 37 articles remarquables dans
8 pays en février 2012: Afrique du Sud, Canada,
France, Irlande, Inde, Italie, Royaume Uni,
USA.
Afrique
du Sud: Siemens lance un nouveau trust d'actionnariat
salarié.
Canada:
Les conducteurs de bus de l'Ontario veulent
de l'actionnariat salarié avant toute privatisation.
France:
Nouveau plans d'actionnariat salarié pour Schneider
Electric. France Telecom: les actionnaires salariés
exigent une baisse du dividende. Les reprises
d'entreprise par les salariés se multiplient,
spécialement sous forme de coopératives de salariés.
Enquête annuelle de l'AFG: niveaux record pour
l'actionnariat salarié et épargne salariale,
en dépit de la crise financière.
Irlande:
Depuis la privatisation initiale d'Eircom en
1999, l'entreprise de télécoms irlandaise a
changé 5 fois de mains et les actionnaires actuels,
STT et le trust d'actionnariat salarié, sont
au bout du rouleau.
Inde:
Les plans ESOP restent le privilège des cadres
supérieurs dans les sociétés indiennes, où les
stock options ne bénéficient qu'à 10% des salariés
au plus.
Italie:
Nouveaux appels pour le développement de l'actionnariat
salarié en Italie, condition d'une meilleure
gouvernance des entreprises.
Royaume Uni: Une nouvelle initiative
du Gouvernement est destinée à accélérer le
développement de l'actionnariat salarié. Le
groupe Stewart-Buchanan repris par les salariés,
permettant la sauvegarde de 150 emplois. Fin
du monopole d'Etat sur les services publics.
Le Gouvernement Cameron donne le contrôle du
service aux travailleurs du secteur public.
USA:
Nouveaux cas d'entreprises d'actionnariat salarié
(ESOP-owned companies) au mois d'avril.
Estamos
buscando un traductor.
Wir trafen eine Auswahl aus 37 herausragenden
Beiträgen, die in acht Ländern im April 2012
erschienen: Kanada, Frankreich, Irland, Indien,
Italien, Südafrika, Großbritannien, USA.
Kanada:
Die Busfahrer in Ontario bevorzugen die Mitarbeiterbeteiligung
gegenüber einer Privatisierung.
Frankreich:
Neues Aktienoptionsmodell bei Schneider Electric.
France Telecom: Mitarbeiteraktionäre wollen
die Dividende senken. Unternehmensübergaben
an Mitarbeiter nehmen zu, insbesondere im Falle
von Mitarbeitergenossenschaften. Untersuchungsergebnis
2011: Mitarbeiterbeteiligung und Mitarbeiterersparnisse
nehmen in Frankreich zu, trotz der Finanzkrise.
Irland:
Since Eircom wurde 1999 privatisiert. Die Gesellschaft
hat nicht weniger als fünf Eigentümerwechsel
erlebt. Die heutigen Eigentümer, STT aus Singapore
und ein Mitarbeiterfonds, wurden nun hinaus
gedrängt.
Indien:
ESOPs sind bei indischen Unternehmen sehr begehrt.
Aktienoptionen wurden an nicht weniger als 10%
der Mitarbeiter ausgegeben.
Italien:
Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramme werden in Italien
als Instrument für eine verbesserte Unternehmensführung
beworben.
Südafrika:
Siemens startet einen Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsfonds.
Großbritannien:
Eine neue Regierungsinitiative soll die Mitarbeiterbeteiligung
fördern. Die Stewart-Buchanan Gruppe hat über
ein Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsmodell 150 Arbeitsplätze
gerettet. Das staatliche Monopol im öffentlichen
Dienst endet. Die Koalitionsregierung gibt den
Beschäftigten im öffentlichen Dienst eine Kontrolle
über ihre Dienstleistungen.
USA:
Es gibt wieder Unternehmensübernahmen durch
ESOPs im April.
Selezione
di 37 articoli in 8 Stati per Aprile 2012: Canada,
Francia, Irlanda, India, Italia, Sudafrica,
UK, USA.
Canada: I conducenti
di autobus dell’Ontario vogliono l’azionariato
dei dipendenti prima della privatizzazione.
Francia: Nuovi piani
di azionariato per Schneider Electric. France
Telecom: gli azionisti dipendenti chiedono la
riduzione dei dividend. La trasmissione di azienda
ai dipendenti attraverso le cooperative è un
fenomeno in crescita. Rassegna annuale 2011:
l’azionariato dei dipendenti e risparmio accantonato
raggiungono livelli da record nonostante la
crisi finanziaria.
Irlanda: Dalla prima
privatizzazione di Eircom nel 1999 si sono verificati
non meno di 5 cambi di controllo e gli attuali
azionisti, STT di Singapore ed il trust degli
azionisti dipendenti sono esausti.
India: Gli ESOPs sono ancora
in mano ai dirigenti, le opzioni di acquisto
arrivano solo al 10 % dei dipendenti.
Italia: Un nuovo appello all’azionariato
dei dipendenti come condizione per una migliorate
Governance.
Sudafrica:
Siemens
lancia un nuovo trust per la gestione dell’azionariato
dei dipendenti.
UK: Nuova iniziativa del Governo
per promuovere l’azionariato dei dipendenti,
Il Gruppo Stewart-Buchanan è ora controllato dai dipendenti;
una mossa che salva 150 posti di lavoro.Sta
per finire il monopolio statale nei servizi
pubblici. Il governo di coalizione darà ai dipendenti
del settore pubblico avranno un controllo effettivo
sui servizi che forniscono.
USA: Nuovi casi di Società ESOP in
Aprile.
CA
7
- ONTC bus drivers want employee ownership before privatization
The North Bay Nugget - Apr 3, 2012
By Press Release March 23rd the Minister
of Northern Development and Mines announced
the divestment of the ONTC including the tendering
of all Bus Service routes to other carriers.
The drivers for ONTC Motor Coach Services oppose
this move as having a ...
FR
1
- SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches a capital increase reserved for ...
4-traders - Apr 1, 2012
... Electric SA announces today the
launch of a capital increase reserved for employees
under the Group employee savings plan (plan
d'epargne salariale).
FR
10
- Les
actionnaires salariés d'Orange vont proposer
une baisse du dividende
Le Figaro - 6 avr. 2012
... assemblée générale
en juin une baisse du dividende, a annoncé l'Association
pour la défense de l'épargne et de l'actionnariat
salarié (Adeas) du groupe.
FR
11
- Les
actionnaires salariés de France Télécom veulent
réduire le ...
Le Monde - 6 avr. 2012
Alors que la direction de France Télécom prévoit de verser
1,40 euro par action, les actionnaires
salariés
estiment que le montant devrait être ramené
à 1 ...
FR
19
- L'AFTAS
– Association France Télécom des Actionnaires
Salariés
Repandre.com (Communiqué de presse) - 19 avr. 2012
L'Association des Actionnaires
Salariés
et Anciens Salariés de France Télécom représente
les 100 000 salariés de France Télécom dans
notre pays, ...
FR
20
- Jérôme
Dedeyan, associé fondateur et président de Debory
Eres : L ...
L'Argus de l'Assurance - 19 avr. 2012
Jérôme Dedeyan est un infatigable défenseur de l'épargne
à long terme en général, et de l'épargne
salariale
et de la retraite collective en particulier.
FR
21
- Transmission
d'entreprise La reprise d'entreprise par les
salariés
Le nouvel Economiste - 19 avr. 2012
Par quelques-uns ou par tous, la reprise d'entreprise par les salariés (RES) n'a rien d'un pis-aller. Bien que les conditions
puissent être dans certains ...
FR
23
- ECF
CERCA, une SCOP de 380 salariés sur la zone
d'Atlansèvre
lepetiteconomiste.com - 24 avr. 2012
Avec ses 380 salariés, dont 96% d'associés, la SCOP CERCA est la
plus importante de la région Poitou-Charentes.
Implantée à La Crèche sur la zone Groies ...
FR
24
- La
SCOP Inter 59 renonce à reprendre Hebdoprint
à Lomme, mais rebondit
La Voix du Nord - 24 avr. 2012
L'imprimerie Hebdoprint de Lomme ne sera pas reprise par
la SCOP Inter 59. Malgré un dossier approuvé par le mandataire judiciaire, René
Bétourné a été ...
FR
26
- L'actionnariat
salarié à la française fait recette
France Info - 25 avr. 2012
Il ne faut pas confondre ''participation aux résultats''
et ''actionnariat
salarié''. La participation aux résultats n'engage pas, ou peu,
le collaborateur.
FR
27
- L'épargne
salariale, une manne que le PS veut mettre à
contribution
Investir.fr - 25 avr. 2012
Le PS entend également dissuader les entreprises de favoriser
l'épargne
salariale au détriment des salaires directs. Il souligne qu'il maintiendrait
...
FR
28
- L'épargne
salariale au plus haut malgré la crise et une
taxation ...
Investir.fr - 25 avr. 2012
La France a beau émerger péniblement d'une crise sans précédent,
l'épargne
salariale atteint des niveaux record. En 2011, les versements sur
les plans ...
FR
29
- L'actionnariat
salarié ignore la crise financière
WK-CE - 26 avr. 2012
Un contre-exemple, car, malgré la tempête financière, l'actionnariat salarié
garde la cote. Son succès ne se dément pas dans
les groupes, qui en proposent ...
FR
30
- Les
PME continuent de recueillir l'épargne des français
Widoobiz - 26 avr. 2012
Dans son enquête annuelle, l'association française de la
gestion financière (AFG) montre que les PME
continuent de s'équiper de plans d'épargne salariale.
FR
36 - L'épargne
salariale a séduit en 2011 :
Boursorama - 30 avr. 2012
Double satisfaction pour les promoteurs de l'épargne salariale.
L'année 2011 a été marquée à la fois par une
bonne progression du ...
IE
5
- Captain didn't sink the ship
Irish Independent - Apr 1, 2012
The outcome of the examinership is almost
certain to see yet another change of ownership
as the current shareholders, STT of Singapore
and the employee share ownership trust,
are wiped out. These repeated changes of ownership
have left Eircom with a ...
IN
9
- Esops still in the hands of top rung in Corporate India
Economic Times - Apr 6, 2012
Half of 115 companies across industries
gave out employee stock options (Esops) to less
than 10% of their employees, according to a
survey of equity compensation trends for 2011
by Esop Direct. Just 17% of companies
gave options to more than 51% of the ...
IT
15
- B.Mps: Azione Mps, assemblea caratterizzata da
discontinuita'
Agenzia di Stampa Asca - 16 apr 2012
... aggravato, per
le decine di migliaia di azionisti dipendenti,
dalle incertezze sulle conseguenze dell'imminente
nuovo Piano industriale.
IT
17
- Finanza: DirCredito, sia resa possibile partecipazione
dipendenti
Borsa Italiana - 18 apr 2012
Il DirCredito, insieme al Conapa (Coordinamento delle Associazioni
di Piccoli Azionisti) ed alla Federazione Europea
dell'Azionariato dei Dipendenti ha ...
IT
31
- Mps: Azione Mps, piccoli azionisti esclusi dalla
governance
Borsa Italiana - 27 apr 2012
A lamentarlo e'
Azione Mps, la neonata associazione di azionisti
dipendenti della banca senese che ha raccolto deleghe di voto per
l'assemblea di bilancio.
IT
34 - I dipendenti della Cassa creano la loro Associazione di Piccoli
...
Estense.com - 29 apr 2012
E' stata costituita “Azione Carife”, una nuova associazione
di piccoli azionisti a cui potranno aderire
i dipendenti azionisti
della Cassa di Risparmio di ...
UK
3
- Changes will boost employee share ownership, says expert
This is Nottingham - Apr 1, 2012
A NEW Government initiative is set to
boost employee share ownership, according
to Ann Bibby, tax partner at the Nottingham
office of accountancy firm Mazars. Her comments
follow a radical extension of the Enterprise
Management Incentive Scheme.
UK
6
- Workers to get more shares at work under plan to slash red tape for
employee ...
This is Money - Apr 1, 2012
By Dan Atkinson Ministers are expected
to give the kiss of life to Britain's ailing
employee share-ownership schemes, slashing
red tape and launching a big publicity campaign.
Whitehall advisers have urged the Treasury to
slim down the rules governing ...
UK
12
- Employee-owned newspaper celebrates 40 years
HoldTheFrontPage.co.uk - Apr 11, 2012
by Sarah Bould, last updated on April 11, 2012 A weekly
Scottish newspaper which claims to be the only
title in the UK owned by its employees
has celebrated ...
UK
22
- Taking positive action to help social enterprises
Local Government Chronicle - Apr 23, 2012
For example, the PLC model, family owned
businesses, state owned, employee owned
and mutuals. In its recent report on plurality,
stewardship and engagement the Ownership Commission
said that a healthy, pluralistic capitalism
will have - indeed does ...
UK
32
- Employees take over at Stewart-Buchanan
Scotsman - Apr 29, 2012
SPECIALIST manufacturer, Stewart-Buchanan group,
has become an employee owned business
in a move that safeguards 150 jobs. The Kilsyth-based
valve and pressure gauge manufacturing business,
whose roots go back to 1870, has grown rapidly
in recent years ...
UK
33
- Never knowingly undersold: Lord Hutton to chair coalition's first John
Lewis ...
The Independent - Apr 29, 2012
The former Cabinet minister Lord Hutton will
this week be named as chairman of the first
company to be spun out of Whitehall as part
of the Government's vision to create a "John
Lewis economy" of employee-owned
businesses. Lord Hutton will lead the My ...
UK
35
- EXCLUSIVE: Esop and MAS team up to educate employees
Employee Benefits - Apr 30, 2012
The Employee
Share Ownership (Esop) Centre has partnered
the Money Advice Service (MAS) to highlight
the importance of financial education to employers.
Both bodies plan to lobby the government for
more promotion of, and support for, ...
UK
37
- At last, the state monopoly over public services is being dismantled
Telegraph.co.uk - Apr 30, 2012
Today just one fiftieth of the UK economy is
employee owned. We want this to change.
It's ambitious but is it unrealistic that over
time we might see a million public sector workers
take over the running of their services? Giving
employees a stake in ...
US
2
- BL Companies, Inc. announces 100% employee ownership
Connecticut Plus - Apr 1, 2012
By BL Companies Meriden, CT - BL Companies,
a multi-disciplinary architecture, engineering
and environmental (A/E/E) firm providing services
to public and private clients in the Northeast
and Mid-Atlantic, celebrated becoming 100% employee
owned on ...
US
4
- Woodex Bearing workers adjusting to employee ownership
Plastics News - Apr 1, 2012
Now the maker of Meco dry-running shaft
seals is doing business as an Employee Stock
Ownership Plan company. “Becoming an ESOP
was a long planned affair,” said Starkey Steuernagle,
Woodex general manager, in a telephone interview.
US
8
- Employees who lost stock in failed Bank of Elmwood sue chairman and
directors
Journal Times - Apr 4, 2012
Bank of Elmwood, which federal and state
regulators shut down Oct. 23, 2009, was half-owned
by the employees through an Employee Stock
Ownership Plan. Their bank stock was worth
$807.96 per share on the last day of 2008. But
the day regulators shut ...
US
13
- Louis O. Kelso Fellows Chosen by Rutgers University
MarketWatch (press release) - Apr 12, 2012
The Employee Ownership Foundation,
in collaboration with the Rutgers University
School of Management and Labor Relations (SMLR),
is proud to announce the recipients of the Louis
O. Kelso Fellowships for 2012 - 2013. The Louis
O. Kelso Fellowships are ...
US
14
- McCarthy Celebrates Decade of Employee Ownership
Patch.com - Apr 14, 2012
By OC Patch Staff McCarthy Holdings,
Inc., one of America's oldest and largest privately-held
construction companies, celebrated its 10th
anniversary of 100 percent employee ownership
on April 12, 2012. Courtesy of McCarthy Holdings,
Inc. One of the ...
US
18
- PTA Plastics creates ESOP in Longmont
Boulder County Business Report - Apr 19, 2012
Companies with such plans may take tax
deductions for ESOP dividends that are
passed on to participating employees, among
other things. Among Seeley's reasons to set
up the trust was to ensure that the company
would maintain a presence in Colorado, ...
US
25
- Architectural Office Environments Becomes 100% Employee Owned
Virtual-Strategy Magazine - Apr 25, 2012
Architectural Office Environments (AOE)
announced the sale of the Company to a 100 percent
Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) owned S-Corp.
Verit Advisors, a Chicago-based investment banking
firm, was engaged by AOE and its shareholders
to advise on ...
ZA
16
- Siemens launches employee share ownership trust
Creamer Media's Engineering News - Apr 18, 2012
CEO Siegmar Proebsti announced on Wednesday
that the 15% shareholding would be transferred
to a newly established Siemens employee share
ownership trust (Esot), the beneficiaries
of which included eligible previously disadvantaged
employees of Siemens ...
FULL PRESS REVIEW / REVUE COMPLETE