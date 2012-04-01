EFES PRESS REVIEW - APRIL 2012





We made a selection of 37 remarkable articles in 8 countries in April 2012: Canada, France, Ireland, India, Italy, South Africa, UK, USA.

Canada : Ontario bus drivers want employee ownership before privatization.

France : New employee share plans for Schneider Electric. France Telecom: Employee shareholders want dividends to be reduced. Business transfers to employees are multiplying, especially through workers' cooperatives. Annual survey 2011: Employee share ownership and employee savings reach record levels in France despite the financial crisis.

Ireland : Since Eircom was first privatised in 1999 it has changed hands no fewer than five times and current shareholders, STT of Singapore and the employee share ownership trust, are wiped out.

India : ESOPs are still in the hands of top rung in Corporate India, giving out employee stock options to less than 10% of employees.

Italy : New call for employee share ownership to be promoted in Italy as a condition for better corporate governance.

South Africa : Siemens launches new employee share ownership trust.

UK : A new Government initiative is set to boost employee share ownership. Stewart-Buchanan group has become an employee owned business in a move that safeguards 150 jobs. Ending the state monopoly over public services. The Coalition government is giving public sector workers real control over the services they provide.

USA : Some new Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) owned companies in April.

Notre sélection propose 37 articles remarquables dans 8 pays en février 2012: Afrique du Sud, Canada, France, Irlande, Inde, Italie, Royaume Uni, USA.

Afrique du Sud : Siemens lance un nouveau trust d'actionnariat salarié.

Canada : Les conducteurs de bus de l'Ontario veulent de l'actionnariat salarié avant toute privatisation.

France : Nouveau plans d'actionnariat salarié pour Schneider Electric. France Telecom: les actionnaires salariés exigent une baisse du dividende. Les reprises d'entreprise par les salariés se multiplient, spécialement sous forme de coopératives de salariés. Enquête annuelle de l'AFG: niveaux record pour l'actionnariat salarié et épargne salariale, en dépit de la crise financière.

Irlande : Depuis la privatisation initiale d'Eircom en 1999, l'entreprise de télécoms irlandaise a changé 5 fois de mains et les actionnaires actuels, STT et le trust d'actionnariat salarié, sont au bout du rouleau.

Inde : Les plans ESOP restent le privilège des cadres supérieurs dans les sociétés indiennes, où les stock options ne bénéficient qu'à 10% des salariés au plus.

Italie : Nouveaux appels pour le développement de l'actionnariat salarié en Italie, condition d'une meilleure gouvernance des entreprises.

Royaume Uni : Une nouvelle initiative du Gouvernement est destinée à accélérer le développement de l'actionnariat salarié. Le groupe Stewart-Buchanan repris par les salariés, permettant la sauvegarde de 150 emplois. Fin du monopole d'Etat sur les services publics. Le Gouvernement Cameron donne le contrôle du service aux travailleurs du secteur public.

USA : Nouveaux cas d'entreprises d'actionnariat salarié (ESOP-owned companies) au mois d'avril.

Estamos buscando un traductor.

Wir trafen eine Auswahl aus 37 herausragenden Beiträgen, die in acht Ländern im April 2012 erschienen: Kanada, Frankreich, Irland, Indien, Italien, Südafrika, Großbritannien, USA.

Kanada : Die Busfahrer in Ontario bevorzugen die Mitarbeiterbeteiligung gegenüber einer Privatisierung.

Frankreich : Neues Aktienoptionsmodell bei Schneider Electric. France Telecom: Mitarbeiteraktionäre wollen die Dividende senken. Unternehmensübergaben an Mitarbeiter nehmen zu, insbesondere im Falle von Mitarbeitergenossenschaften. Untersuchungsergebnis 2011: Mitarbeiterbeteiligung und Mitarbeiterersparnisse nehmen in Frankreich zu, trotz der Finanzkrise.

Irland : Since Eircom wurde 1999 privatisiert. Die Gesellschaft hat nicht weniger als fünf Eigentümerwechsel erlebt. Die heutigen Eigentümer, STT aus Singapore und ein Mitarbeiterfonds, wurden nun hinaus gedrängt.

Indien : ESOPs sind bei indischen Unternehmen sehr begehrt. Aktienoptionen wurden an nicht weniger als 10% der Mitarbeiter ausgegeben.

Italien : Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramme werden in Italien als Instrument für eine verbesserte Unternehmensführung beworben.

Südafrika : Siemens startet einen Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsfonds.

Großbritannien : Eine neue Regierungsinitiative soll die Mitarbeiterbeteiligung fördern. Die Stewart-Buchanan Gruppe hat über ein Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsmodell 150 Arbeitsplätze gerettet. Das staatliche Monopol im öffentlichen Dienst endet. Die Koalitionsregierung gibt den Beschäftigten im öffentlichen Dienst eine Kontrolle über ihre Dienstleistungen.

USA : Es gibt wieder Unternehmensübernahmen durch ESOPs im April.

Selezione di 37 articoli in 8 Stati per Aprile 2012: Canada, Francia, Irlanda, India, Italia, Sudafrica, UK, USA.

Canada : I conducenti di autobus dell’Ontario vogliono l’azionariato dei dipendenti prima della privatizzazione.

Francia : Nuovi piani di azionariato per Schneider Electric. France Telecom: gli azionisti dipendenti chiedono la riduzione dei dividend. La trasmissione di azienda ai dipendenti attraverso le cooperative è un fenomeno in crescita. Rassegna annuale 2011: l’azionariato dei dipendenti e risparmio accantonato raggiungono livelli da record nonostante la crisi finanziaria.

Irlanda : Dalla prima privatizzazione di Eircom nel 1999 si sono verificati non meno di 5 cambi di controllo e gli attuali azionisti, STT di Singapore ed il trust degli azionisti dipendenti sono esausti.

India : Gli ESOPs sono ancora in mano ai dirigenti, le opzioni di acquisto arrivano solo al 10 % dei dipendenti.

Italia : Un nuovo appello all’azionariato dei dipendenti come condizione per una migliorate Governance.

Sudafrica : Siemens lancia un nuovo trust per la gestione dell’azionariato dei dipendenti.

UK : Nuova iniziativa del Governo per promuovere l’azionariato dei dipendenti, Il Gruppo Stewart-Buchanan è ora controllato dai dipendenti; una mossa che salva 150 posti di lavoro.Sta per finire il monopolio statale nei servizi pubblici. Il governo di coalizione darà ai dipendenti del settore pubblico avranno un controllo effettivo sui servizi che forniscono.

USA : Nuovi casi di Società ESOP in Aprile.

